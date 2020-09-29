16 residents at Mountain View home have died from COVID-19

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A total of 16 residents of the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died from coronavirus. The state Department of Health updated their statewide facility data bank today, showing that 130 residents and 50 staffers at the facility have, or have had the disease. The 16 deaths are also reported.

This facility is where the Pennsylvania National Guard now has a dozen soldiers assisting to care for residents. It is a 271 bed facility and has 158 residents at this time.