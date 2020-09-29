The COVID-19 outbreak locally has claimed three more lives

HARRISBURG – Three more residents of The Valley have died from COVID-19, and nearly all of the local coronavirus numbers are increasing. The three people who died are not named by the state Department of Health; two of the people were from Northumberland County, and one was from Snyder County.

As for county COVID-19 totals, Northumberland County’s numbers are up by 29; now 1,053 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 57 deaths in the county. At Northumberland County Long Term Care Facilities, a three more facility residents and five more staff members have tested positive. The state says there have been no additional deaths at nursing facilities in the Northumberland county.

In Montour County, the state says one fewer person is said to have had the disease, that total is now 173 and there have been five previously announced deaths. Montour County Long Term Care Facilities have two new residents with coronavirus.

Snyder County has ten new cases overall and one new death. Now 325 people have tested positive and five have died. At Snyder County long term facilities, two more staffers have tested positive.

Union County has no additional cases or deaths today, their total 475 and six deaths. At Union County care facilities one new staffer has the disease.

There are increases at hospitals and universities locally;

At Bucknell, now 18 students and two staff have tested positive. Two students at Susquehanna have tested positive, and at Bloomsburg University, 355 students and two staff have had the disease.

At hospitals, Geisinger Danville now has 24 COVID patients, two whom are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has seven patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital has five COVID-19 patients, one of whom is on a ventilator.

Statewide, there are 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814. There are 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths. More at the state’s dashboard HERE.