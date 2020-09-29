Congressman Keller criticizes Senator Casey for meeting refusal

Rep. Keller fires back at Sen. Casey for not meeting with Supreme Court nominee

Keller says Casey’s refusal to meet with Barrett is ‘an insult to Pennsylvanians’

WASHINGTON D.C. – Republican U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) is firing back at Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) claiming the senator won’t meet with President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

In a follow-up letter sent to the Senator, Congressman Keller and several other Pennsylvania Republicans Congressmen call Casey’s refusal to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett ‘an insult to Pennsylvanians.’

Keller and the other PA Washington Republican lawmakers say Casey failed to address the concerns raised in Keller’s initial letter. They also charge Casey with prioritizing partisan ‘fear mongering’ above his constitutional responsibilities. Keller also says Casey’s constituents by voting for the president made it clear constitutionalists like Judge Barrett are exactly the types of judges they want.