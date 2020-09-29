State House Member David Rowe: Disappointed with Gov and Court

HARRISBURG- The state representative for the 85th district says that he was disappointment with the recent veto by the governor over high school stadium capacities. State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) says the vetoed legislation would have allowed school districts to decide crowd sizes and returned local control to school districts. The bill was initially passed with bipartisan support.

“It was a beautiful time to come together and essentially work for the people of Pennsylvania like we are supposed to. It was disappointing to see the governor veto it and even more disappointing to see 25 democrats initially vote ‘yes’ flip to a ‘no’ vote,” Rowe said.

Rowe says their reason to flip to “no” on the override vote was to protect Governor Tom Wolf. The state representative was a guest on a recent WKOK On the Mark program. You can hear the entire interview on our podcast page at wkok.com.