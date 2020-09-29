Sunbury Fire Police holding ‘Reverse Halloween Parade next month

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Fire Police say they will have a Halloween parade in Sunbury—but it will be businesses, politicians and others stationary along the parade, while kids in a socially distanced manner, walk the short route.

Captain Bruce Colyer and Lieutenant Mary Colyer say this will be their first ever ‘reverse parade.’ Their plan is to hold the parade Thursday, October 15 from 7:30 to 9pm or so. Kids will gather in the Shikellamy High School parking lot, then walk past participants gathered on three sides of the high school campus.

Participants stationary on the route will be businesses, people seeking or in elected office, families who wish to hand out candy, Sunbury’s volunteer fire companies, and others. The details about the parade are posted at WKOK.com. You can call the Sunbury Fire Police at570-274-9907 for more information. Mary Colyer says the fire police are trying to do this for the kids.

The Reverse Halloween Parade so for children 13-years-of age or younger. No prizes will be awarded. The parade will form at D. Bitting Alley, move to the cafeteria side of the high school, out Stadium Drive to the Shikellamy stadium. Participants handing out candy will be spaced out along the parade route, wearing gloves and masks. They can start setting up at 6pm. No motorized devices of any kind can be used on the parade route by anyone.

Fire police will control the spacing and pace of the children in the parade. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Masks among the children parading will be optional. The fire police are fundraising for the event, contact the Sunbury Fire Police at 1031 Keller Street, Sunbury for more information on that. No prizes will be awarded. Sunbury is not endorsing, setting hours for trick or treating in Sunbury this year.