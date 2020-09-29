Union County Library System to allow patrons back into facilities

Patrons allowed to allowing browsing again later this week

LEWISBURG – The Union County Library System is allowing patrons to browse its book and DVD collections again later this week. In a release, the system says it will allow patrons back into its libraries to browse beginning Thursday.

Patrons must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering the collections Gloves will be available if requested. Browsing sessions will be limited to 15 minutes, and building capacity will be limited at each location.

During the pandemic, patrons had been able to place orders by phone, online or scheduling in-person pickup.