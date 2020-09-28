Troopers investigate vandalism, arrests made in both cases

MILTON – State police say they have two incidents of vandalism under investigation, and they made arrests in both cases. On September 11, they say the Messiah Lutheran Church in New Berlin was pelted with tomatoes, two juveniles were subsequently charged at a local magistrate’s office.

This past Saturday, a President Trump reelection sign was vandalized with spray paint. That happened on Route 405 in the Milton area and 63-year-old Donald Joint of Milton was charged with criminal mischief for that incident.