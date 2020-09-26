30 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in The Valley and Northumberland County has three more people who have died from the virus. The state Department of Health issued an update Saturday, indicating 30 new coronavirus cases among local residents. Most of those are in Northumberland County, where 13 more people tested positive for the disease. Since the pandemic began, 976 people in the county have, or have had, COVID-19. There are three more deaths attributed to coronavirus in Northumberland County, the total is now 54.

In other Valley counties, Union County has eight new cases, bringing their total to 472. Union County has had six previously announced deaths because of the disease. Snyder County has seven new cases, for a total of 298 overall, and four deaths. Montour County has two new cases, 170 total people tested positive, and five previously announced deaths.

Hospitals and universities are reporting the same numbers Saturday; Geisinger Danville has 13 COVID patients, one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin has six patents with coronavirus, and Evangelical Community Hospital says there are eight patients with COVID-19. Bucknell has counted 18 students with the disease, Bloomsburg University has 352, and Susquehanna University has two students who have tested positive.

At Long Term Care Facilities locally, there is another nursing facility in Northumberland County where there is a case of COVID-19. The name of that facility is not yet disclosed, but the state says now eight places have staff and residents with the virus. Northumberland County has eight facilities, within those places, 10 more residents have the disease, bringing the total to 301. One more staffer at a Northumberland County facility has the disease, bringing that total to 79. There have been at least 46 deaths at LTCF in the county.

In Snyder County, LTCF’s have four new residents and one new staffer with COVID-19. their total is now 55 residents and eight staffers with the ailment.

Statewide, the department says there are 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232. There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths, according to DOH. The state’s recovery rate is now 82%.

You can access the state’s COVID-19 dashboard HERE.