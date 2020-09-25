Man charged after threatening Shamokin Councilwoman and her family

Man makes threats toward Shamokin Councilwoman and her family

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin man is facing eight criminal counts after Stonington state police say he threatened a city councilwoman and her family. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says Joseph Leschinskie Jr. has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and six counts of disorderly conduct.

The DA says the incident occurred September 14 after a city council meeting, where Leschinskie threatened to kill and/or harm the victim, her husband, and her children. He also used obscene and vulgar language in public during the incident.

Charges were filed in district court and Leschinskie was taken into custody by county detectives with bail set at $5,000 secured. He also can have no contact with the victims or witnesses involved in the case.