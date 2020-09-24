Senator Gordner: Ruling on mailed-in ballots frustrating

State Senator Gordner says there are issues with ballot extension drop-off and process

HARRISBURG – The state Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party’s request last week to order a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mail-in ballots.

“So for them to set elections code policy over the legislature and the Governor is just frustrating,” said State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick). “I mean drop boxes are not found anywhere in state law and there are some of us that don’t mind them being in a secure location in a place that makes sense.”

Sen. Gordner says he has some issues with the wording around the ruling as it relates to the security of the drop-off locations and the postmark dates. Ballots that are eligible to be counted must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards by 5 p.m. on November 6, but Gordner says there’s still some gray areas.

“You know, I mean, at least saying follow the postmark would make sense. But you don’t even have to say it. The way they worded was that unless it’s obvious that it wasn’t sent beforehand, you’ve got to count every ballot, every vote that comes in up to three days after the election,” he said.

Gordner says he can support drop-off locations in secure sites like courthouses, but there are other sites in more urban areas that he thinks are questionable, “If you go to Philadelphia, this is without exaggeration, for there to be dropboxes near Democratic ward leaders houses and Democratic ward leaders offices and locations is just nonsensical from a standpoint of making that those items being dropped there are secure,” Gordner said.

Senator Gordner says the Senate is in session this week and he predicts they will be looking at some federal appeals on the decision. Gordner was a recent guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program. You can hear his full interview at wkok.com.