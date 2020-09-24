Selinsgrove police, DA, clear students after assault investigation

SELINSGROVE – A special needs student at Selinsgrove schools wasn’t assaulted, but rather was injured in a scooter accident…that’s the conclusion after an investigation this week. The Snyder County District Attorney and Selinsgrove police issued a statement saying very little about the alleged incident, only that people who were investigated—were cleared.

Social media reports from police and the DA indicate they confirmed the alibis for the three alleged perpetrators. When confronted with these findings, the reporting party admitted he was not assaulted by them, but rather was injured in a scooter accident, not from an assault, according to police.

The DA, in a Tweet Wednesday night said ‘no charges are expected as a result of the investigation.’ You can read some of the social media posts about this, at WKOK.com.