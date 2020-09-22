SUNBURY—Fire crews were called out to a fire on North Seventh Street in Sunbury on Tuesday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications says the call went out just after four o’clock. Crews had the fire under control by about 4:45. Reagan Street and Seventh Street were closed during that firefight. About 50 firefighters responded and reports from the scene said the second floor of the house had considerable smoke coming out of it.
Quick fire response in Sunbury this afternoon
| September 22, 2020 |