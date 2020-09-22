22 new Valley COVID-19 cases, Northumberland County at 900

HARRISBURG – 22 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including Northumberland County reaching 900 cumulative cases. There are also new cases at Bloomsburg and Bucknell Universities.

In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 13 new Northumberland County cases, meaning 900 people have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 48 deaths from the disease in Northumberland County. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there’s nine new resident cases at 254 overall and one new staff case at 71 overall, along with 42 previously announced deaths.

Union County has three new cases at 462 overall and six deaths. At Bucknell University, there are now 18 cumulative cases – 14 among students and four among faculty and staff – two of those are active cases. Bloomsburg University has five new student case at 346 overall and two overall staff cases.

Snyder County has six new cases at 272 overall and four deaths. There are no new cases in Montour County, remaining at 164 overall and five deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville is down to nine patients, Geisinger Shamokin remains with seven and Evangelical Community Hospital remains with five. There are still no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 834 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 151,000 and an 81% recovery rate. 19 deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 8,000. Centre County is reporting an increase of 185 cases.

There are 1,777,916 patients who have tested negative to date. In 19-24 year-olds in our region, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.