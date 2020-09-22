State police looking for a driver who lost chickens at recent crash

Chickens on a roadway in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY– State Police at Selinsgrove are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that involved leaving some crated chickens at the crash site. Troopers say a accident occurred on Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township, Snyder County. It happened on Monday, September 14 when a truck hit a utility pole, shearing off the pole. The vehicle fled the scene but lost cargo of 19 crates of chickens which were on the road when police arrived. The chickens were packed in blue, white, and gray plastic boxes. Anyone with information is to call Selinsgrove State Police.