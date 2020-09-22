Political signs stolen, replaced with opposite view in Snyder County

Political signs stolen in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – Someone is swapping political signs in Snyder County. State troopers say there have been at least two incidents lately in Penn Township, Snyder County. Someone stole one candidate’s sign and put it it’s place a sign from another candidate.

Troopers say a ‘Biden/Harris’ sign from the front yards of two homes, and replaced with ‘Trump/Pence’ signs. Troopers say both incidents occurred sometime between last Thursday and Friday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers. There have been numerous reports of political sign stealing and vandalism.