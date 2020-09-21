Sunday rollover injury collision in Sunbury sends two to hospital

SUNBURY – Several people were hurt in a collision at the intersection of Fourth and Arch Streets in Sunbury Sunday morning.

City police tell us, around 9:45am, the SUV of 19-year-old Katelyn Walters of Herndon hit the side of a mini-van driven by 26-year-old Rose Mowery of Danville. Police say Mowery’s van overturned after collision, and passenger; Susan Jones was pinned under the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officers say Mowery and Jones were extricated by rescue crews from the Sunbury Fire Department, and taken to Geisinger. At Geisinger, Jones is listed in fair condition, while no medical treatment information is available on Mowery.

Officers say the collision is still under investigation and traffic charges are possible; they say Walters told them the traffic signal changed from green to red before she could to stop in time.

Responders included Sunbury and Point Township police, along with volunteers from the Sunbury Fire Department. Also responding were Americus Ambulance, AREA Services Ambulance Company and Evangelical Ambulance.