A rally in support of continued police reforms in Milton Sunday

MILTON – Dozens of people held a rally in Milton Sunday afternoon to send a message to police and community leaders, they want police improvement measures adopted regionally. Frank Manzano, one of the founders of ‘If Not Us, Then Who’ said their rally focused on the message left in Union County recently, they were also talking about police reforms.

Dubbed a ‘homecoming rally,’ the group continued to call for fewer armed responses by police, to non-violent situations. They noted Sunday that no issues have occurred lately in Milton and they are having positive dialogue with the Milton police chief. Witnesses said there was some limited pushback against the demonstrators Sunday in Milton.