Lewisburg man, Andrew Keister, facing burglary charges

WATSONTOWN—A Lewisburg man is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass after an incident in Watsontown early Sunday morning. Police in Watsontown say 43-year-old Andrew Keister, entered a home without the victim’s knowledge and damaged property in the home.

Officers say Keister left the scene but returned just before police arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. Keister was taken to Northumberland County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary arraignment with Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.