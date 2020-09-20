Governor and PA’s U.S. Senators release statements on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HARRISBURG – In honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half staff on Saturday. In a statement, Governor Wolf says, “Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality. Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable.” The statement continues, “Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Toomey and Casey also offered statements on her passing. Toomey says, “Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor.” Toomey continues, “While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable.”

U.S. Senator Casey says, “Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court.” He adds, “Consistent with the precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office.”

The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since March 11 in honor of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half staff until further notice. Full statements posted below:

