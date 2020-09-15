Dr. Rachel Levine: Court decision is not a blanket end to mitigation orders in place

HARRISBURG – We must all stay the course to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from the spread of COVID-19. That’s the message from Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, who says in a release that the decision issued in the Butler County court case this week is not a blanket end to the protection and mitigation orders in place.

Dr. Levine says, “The order that the governor and I put in place on mask-wearing, mandatory telework, worker safety, building safety, and hospital safety are all still in effect to protect Pennsylvanians, especially our front line workers.”

Dr. Levine continues to say that the measures were put into place due to the lack of federal leadership at a time when life-saving decisions needed to be made. She says saving lives has been the cornerstone of their decisions, including the orders referenced in the case that have since expired.

Dr. Levine says the court ruling also does not impact any of the business occupancy restrictions in place, including those for personal care services, indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, entertainment venues, and bars and restaurants.

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump ruled that many of the governor’s pandemic shutdown orders were unconstitional. The Wolf administration has said it is disappointed with the judge’s opinion and will see a stay of the decision and file an appeal.