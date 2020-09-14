Selinsgrove schools report two more COVID cases among students

SELINSGROVE – Two cases of COVID-19 are being reported within the Selinsgrove Area School District. Superintendent Frank Jankowski issued a letter Monday afternoon on the district’s website saying that there is one case in both the high school and the middle school.

Jankowski says the students who tested positive are household connected and were reportedly exposed over the Labor Day weekend. He says the district doesn’t believe there has been any exposure to other students or staff because the two students have not been to school since their exposure.

Selinsgrove also reported a positive COVID-19 case in the middle school last week. You can read the full alert from Superintendent Jankowski at www.seal-pa.org.