SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove’s annual borough clean-up is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday this week. Borough Manager Lauren Martz says this is the rescheduled event from the spring, when it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Borough residents place materials along the curb by their residence for pick-up. The borough is also having their annual electronics drop-off on Saturday, September 19 at the borough shed from 8 am. to noon.

More information can be found at www.selinsgrove.org.