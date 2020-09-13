Expert Analysis: No fraud in mail-in ballots in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG – There was no fraud in Snyder County’s June primary election…That’s the conclusion of a forensic handwriting analysis.

A document and handwriting analysis team out of Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania was hired by the county’s Board of Elections to check mail-in ballots which the commissioners said had similar handwriting.

Board chair and county commissioner Joe Kantz says the board wanted to be sure there was no fraud, saying “Our number one job as an election board is to make sure every registered voter gets their vote and that the election is carried out in a safe and secure manner.”

The analysis included 167 mail-in ballots and the professional handwriting team explained to commissioners that it is not uncommon to notice what appear to be similarities when you are looking at document after document. They go on to say that when those same write-in names are analyzed side by side, the differences in handwriting become clearer.

Kantz says he notified the Department of State of the findings and is going to be sending the results of the investigation to members of the Senate State Government Committee as well.