Flags will fly at half –staff in honor of 9-11 Patriot Day today

HARRISBURG – Today is the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in 2001, and the governor of Pennsylvania has ordered flags flown at half-staff. Governor Tom Wolf said all US and Pennsylvania flags, at Commonwealth facilities should be lowered at sunrise today.

The governor said, On Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. May their bravery and sacrifice remind us to value our communities and the bonds between every American, and to seek ways to serve one another.”

The governor’s office said the US flag will be at half-staff until sunset, but the state flag will remain lowered, having been put at half-staff in March to honor of the victims of the pandemic.