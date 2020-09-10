The Northumberland/Point Township 9-11 memorial is set

NORTHUMBERLAND – The annual 9-11 remembrance is set for Friday night in Northumberland’s King Street Park. Northumberland Mayor Daniel Berard and Dick Simpson of the American Legion Post 44, and the Pennsylvania American Legion tell us, the memorial is at 7pm.

Simpson says Northumberland/Point Township American Legion Post 44 and others have invited keynote speaker US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.).

Additionally, there will be welcoming remarks from Mayor Daniel Berard, and the sounding of ‘Tolling of the Bells,’ three sets of five bells remembering fallen firefighters.

The public, along with many first responders, police, volunteer firefighters and others will be invited.