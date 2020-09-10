PA Governor Tom Wolf to veto Legislature’s bill on school sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he will veto another coronavirus-related bill, this time one that would give a school district or private school sole authority to decide whether and how to conduct sports during the 2020-21 school year. The bill passed the state Senate on Wednesday, 39-11, a week after it passed the House.

Wolf’s office said it was unnecessary since school districts already control decisions on school sports and suggested that it was irresponsible because it would allow districts to green-light big crowds at sporting events that help spread the virus. Wolf has ordered crowds at school sports kept to statewide gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.