A Valley fire company will get some big help from the feds

WASHINGTON DC – US Congressman Fred Keller says he’ll be in Mifflinburg today with a nearly $400,000 check for the Mifflinburg Hose Company. The funding is to help them buy a new tanker/water tender truck. The Congressman has invited the media has he congratulates them on the good news. Congressman Keller and US Senator Pat Toomey announced the funding last week.

We told you last week; the US Department of Homeland Security awarded a grant totaling $395,000 to toward the purchase of a new truck to replace an older model at the company’s Mazeppa Station. The fire company will pay a match of $18,809.52. The money comes from the US Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.