New Poll: Half of PA satisfied with government, but COVID looms large

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in latest poll

LANCASTER- COVID concerns and a seven point Biden lead…results of a recent poll done in Pennsylvania that shows how registered voters feel right now.

The Franklin and Marshall College poll done this month finds that half of the state’s registered voters believe the state is headed in the right direction. That is down from a high of 57% in October 2019.

Also in the poll, voters say that COVID-19 is the most important problem facing the state today. Concerns about the economy and personal finances have sharply increased in the last month.

In the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump among state registered voters, 49 percent to 42 percent. Those same voters give Trump an edge on economic matters but Biden holds an advantage on other characteristics.