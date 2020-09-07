Danville Area High School Students will attend virtually Tuesday

News from the Danville Area School District…no in-person, on-campus classes at the high school Tuesday…the district sent out the message to parents; All Danville Area High School Students will attend virtually by accessing Google Classroom on Tuesday, September 8th.”
Here is the full statement from the superintendent of the Danville Area School District:
- First, I want to apologize for the late notice regarding school at the Danville High School. After analyzing and considering the impact of the two coronavirus cases at the Danville High School, we have decided to make Tuesday, September 8 a virtual learning day at the high school only. Students will be expected to check into each of their Google classrooms and complete and turn in assignments Tuesday.
On Wednesday the building will be moving to a hybrid model and have students with last names from A – L as Group A and students with last names from M – Z as Group B. We will be observing an every other day schedule beginning with Group A on Wednesday and Group B on Thursday this week. This schedule will be in place minimally through September 18th. An update with future scheduling will be provided by the end of day on September 17th.
This will allow us to best meet the needs of our students at this time. Thank you for your understanding. Dr. Boyle
- Sunday evening we were informed of a second high school student, who was in direct contact with the initial case outside of school, tested positive for coronavirus. Custodial staff thoroughly cleaned the building on Friday evening and will be disinfecting and sanitizing the entire building again on Monday. Schools will open as scheduled on Tuesday morning.