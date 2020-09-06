Ten new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, five new in Snyder County

UPDATED: Snyder County with five new cases, sted eight.

HARRISBURG — There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Snyder County, and another Northumberland County Long Term Care Facility has been added to the number of places with the virus.

The state Department of Health reports there are ten new cases locally. Snyder County has the largest increase; five new cases of the disease. That brings Snyder County’s total number of cases to 182, and three previously announced deaths were recorded. Union County goes down one case, to 406 cases and six deaths.

Northumberland County has had 764 cases and 39 deaths. Montour County has one new case, for 144 positive tests among county residents since the pandemic began, five deaths have been reported. The release of new information about local deaths has not yet take place by midday.

New numbers from the state Department of Health show there are now seven Long Term Care Facilities in Northumberland County with coronavirus outbreaks, and an increase of 13 residents in those facilities with the disease..that brings to 199 the number of residents who have tested positive.

One new staff member has the disease in the county for a total of 64 employees who have tested positive since the pandemic started. The number of deaths at the facilities is unchanged at 38. All but one of Northumberland County’s deaths is at a long term facility. The name of the newly impacted facility will be released later this week.

Statewide, there were 691 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 139,316. No new deaths are reported, there have been 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began.

