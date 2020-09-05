Bucknell responding attempted abduction: Threat Alert Issued

LEWISBURG – An attempted abduction on the Bucknell campus has the university in an alert mode. Students and staff were notified of the incident via electronic messages sent Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3pm involved two men in an SUV attempting to get a student into their vehicle. The student was able to escape.

Below please see the full notice from the university.

“Your Right to Know”

September 5, 2020 Bucknell University Investigation:

In compliance with the “Timely Notice” provisions of the federal Jeanne

Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act

of 1998 the Department of Public Safety are giving notice of an

act of violence that reportedly occurred on the campus of Bucknell University,

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Bucknell University Department of Public Safety is actively investigating the following:

At approximately 3:00 am on Saturday September 5, 2020, Public Safety received a report of an attempted abduction of a female student. The incident was reported to have occurred in the Lower Harris parking lot at approximately 2:00 am this date. Two male individuals in a dark colored SUV approached the female student and the passenger in the vehicle attempted to physically place her in the SUV. The student was able to get away from the individual and the vehicle left the area.

One individual was described as being a bald, middle aged male. There is currently no description for the second male that was driving the vehicle.

Anyone seeing anyone matching these descriptions is requested to contact Public Safety immediately at 570-577-3333. Public Safety would also like to remind all students to try and avoid walking alone at night and to call Public Safety if you notice anyone acting suspiciously.

Until the investigation has been concluded it can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community. It is the duty of the institution to warn of possible “dangerous conditions” on its property; an “affirmative duty” exists to warn of possible danger at the hands of some third party.

Stephen J. Barilar | Chief

Bucknell University

Department of Public Safety