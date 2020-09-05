Superintendent: One student at Danville schools has COVID-19

DANVILLE — One student in the Danville Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, was kept out of school Friday, and the district’s protocols and precautions worked well, according to superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle.

In a statement sent to parents Saturday, and posted on the district’s website, Dr. Boyle said they are following the district’s contingency plans, and school will resume Tuesday. She told WKOK, that a parent participating in the daily at-home pre-screening of their child detected a student with a fever and did not send the student to the high school Friday. The district was notified Saturday of a positive coronavirus test result

She said the state Department of Health will handle some of the district’s follow-up, contact tracing, etc. She said the school is already cleaned thoroughly daily, and the fact that there is no school Monday is in their favor.

You can read Dr. Boyle’s notice to parents HERE