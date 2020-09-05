Nearly three dozen new COVID-19 cases locally and one new death

UPDATED to include one new death reported in Northumberland County.

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health says there are nearly three dozen new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, that includes 20 new cases in Northumberland County. One new death has been reported in our region.

New numbers out today from the state show 20 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland County. That brings to 760 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began. 39 people from the county have died, most of whom were residents of Long Term Care Facilities–the additional death today is not listed among the long term facility deaths, which remain at 38. The state says six county facilities have had 186 residents and 63 staff with COVID-19; that number does not represent an increase today.

Union County Saturday has 10 new positive tests among residents community wide, their total is now 407 and the county has had six residents die from coronavirus. Snyder County has three new cases, a total of 177 positives and three deaths, since the pandemic began.

No change at local hospitals, according to the state; Geisinger Danville has eight patients, Geisinger Shamokin has six, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has six. Also, as was the case Friday, none of the patients are on a ventilator.

No change in the now subdued outbreak at federal prisons; 102 staff and inmates at the Lewisburg and Allenwood federal prisons have, or had, the disease. That number does not represent an increase.

At Valley universities, Bloomsburg University has the larges outbreak with 247 students and two staff who have had, or have, COVID-19. Bucknell has eight students and one staff member who have, or have had, the disease, and Susquehanna University does not have any coronavirus cases since school started.

The state reports 963 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 138,625, with an 82% recovery rate. There are 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths according to the state.

