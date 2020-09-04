Two Valley colleges get good marks: Susquehanna & Lycoming

SELINSGROVE- A national publication that publishes college recommendations recently honored two local schools. Both Susquehanna University and Lycoming College ranked in the Princeton Review’s 29th annual college ranking. Only 14% of all the four-year colleges in the country are featured in the publication.

In the publication, Susquehanna was given high marks for building strong leaders and thinkers. Students pointed to the university’s variety of academic programs and the cross-cultural immersion they receive through the Global Opportunities program.

Lycoming College was given high marks for its interdisciplinary programs, engaging faculty, and tight-knit community with students. You can see the Princeton Review’s “Best 396” at princetonreview.com.