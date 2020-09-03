Sunday Route 15 accident victims improving at Geisinger, now ‘fair’

LEWISBURG –A Milton teenager seriously hurt in a fatal accident last weekend is improving. Geisinger says 18-year-old Qamar Yasin-Bradley is now in fair condition after a three vehicle crash that killed a 2020 Midd-West High School graduate and a Northumberland man.

The wreck killed 19-year-old Joe Rodriquez and 32-year-old Matt Jodon. It happened on Route 15 south in Kelly Township, Union County just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Three other teenagers, whose identities have not been released, were also injured. A third vehicle was also involved but no one was injured in that car.

There was another crash on Route 15 in Union County Sunday, which happened around 5pm in Winfield. Today, Wilmer Hoover of Elizabethtown has been discharged from Geisinger, and Nathen Paige of Winfield is in ‘fair’ at Geisinger…both men were in critical condition after the accident.