OPINION: Former Republican, now independent says support Trump

Informed advocate says Vote for Trump

LEWISBURG–A former state house candidate from Union County supports Donald Trump for president. Former Republican and now independent Clair Moyer wrote a letter to the editor in support of the current president. He says that Pres. Trump has improved many aspects of life for minorities and handled the pandemic well.

“He’s drawn upon what the professionals are that he relies on. When we found out about the pandemic, he immediately put a ban on anybody coming in from China. It’s easy to armchair quarterback somebody’s decisions,” Moyer said.

The Lewisburg resident says he wants people to make their decisions based on their intellect and not their hatred and feelings. He wants voters to think it through and make a sound decision on their own, not relying necessarily on your party preference.

