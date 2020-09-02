Union County awards CARES money, “COVID Grants” going out

LEWISBURG– A Valley county granted money Tuesday as part of their federal COVID relief funding.

The Union County Commissioners awarded 136 grants as part of the county’s CARES act money from the federal government. The grants went to small businesses and non-profits to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly $1.7 million will be distributed to the recipients.

Commissioners say nearly nine out of every ten applicants for the program were funded. The average numbers of years in business for the awardees was 23 and 128 of the entities employ less than 25 people. In addition, 39% were minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned.

Both the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way helped Union County develop the grant program and review the applications.