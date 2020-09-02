COVID outbreak pushes Lock Haven University online classes only

Another state university changes course after COVID cases

LOCK HAVEN – Thanks to partying, 40 Lock Haven University students have COVID-19, so the university is beginning online learning only.

Lock Haven University announced Tuesday they were beginning remote learning immediately. Students have the option to stay on-campus or return home. The university will be doing 100% remote learning for the next two weeks.

The university cited that their positivity rates for COVID cases is close to five percent, or 40 students, which was the benchmark they had previously set to suspend in-person instruction.

The university has determined that off campus gatherings in confined areas where social distancing and mask wearing were not practiced is the culprit that led to the rise in cases on the campus at Lock Haven University.