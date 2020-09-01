School’s In Soon: Next week, Lewisburg will start classes

LEWISBURG—The Lewisburg School District is getting set for their opening day on Wednesday, September 9. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock tells WKOK the district met with representatives of the state Department of Education on Monday and reviewed their school reopening.

Wednesday, September 9 will have students in grades Pre-K, K, 4, 6, and 9 attend a full day of instruction. This is the only Wednesday that will be a full day of instruction in the school calendar. Thursday, September 10 will only have students in grades 1-3, 5, 7-8, and 10-12 attend. All students will attend school on Friday, September 11.

Union County was moved out the “substantial risk” category for COVID-19, where the state recommended all remote learning. Both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg have hybrid models which both start next week, having some students in-person and others learning online.

You can read the superintendent’s statement below:

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

I wanted to provide everyone with an update on school reopening. Today, we learned that Union County’s designation as substantial COVID-19 spread has been downgraded to moderate. The PA Department of Education recommends that school districts in moderate COVID-19 spread counties should operate in remote learning model or a hybrid learning model. In a Skype meeting with the deputy secretaries of education and officials from the PA Department of Health this afternoon, we reviewed the school reopening guidance. Since our active COVID-19 cases are declining and cases that have reached the 14-day infectious period are phasing out of the count, the Departments understand our intent for reopening of school for in-person instruction on September 9.

Wednesday, September 9 will have students in grades Pre-K, K, 4, 6, and 9 attend a full day of instruction. This is the only Wednesday that will be a full-day of instruction in the school calendar. Thursday, September 10 will only have students in grades 1-3, 5, 7-8, and 10-12 attend. All students will attend school on Friday, September 11.

At the School Board meeting on Thursday, August 27, the School Board re-approved the Emergency Instructional Time Template to include students in grade 6 for in-person instruction in our hybrid model. The addition of grade 6 occurred during the meeting, and the document will be updated to reflect this change.

Our goal is to maintain in-person instruction for as long as it is safe for our students and staff. If we do need to move to a hybrid model of instruction, please note the following:

Students in grades Pre-K through 6 will attend in-person instruction 5 days a week.

Students in grades 7-12 will be in remote, virtual learning.

All teachers will instruct from their classrooms.

Students in LASD eSchool will remain in LASD eSchool, and we will evaluate when a transition out of the LASD eSchool would occur, if parents wish to make the transition.

We are able to provide school-age child care services (SACC) to students ages 5-15. If we do need to move to full remote, virtual instruction for all students, the SACC program will be available to students ages 5-15.

If the District does need to move to a hybrid model after the first week of school (September 9-11), this will be announced as soon as possible so that families can prepare.

Students who will be in school the first week of school (September 9-11) will receive their laptops and iPads.

We encourage everyone in our community to wear their masks and practice social distancing every time they leave their homes. Our goal is for students to have in-person instruction, for athletics to continue, and for everyone to be safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Superintendent of Schools