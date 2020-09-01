AUDIO HERE: Secretaries Dr. Rachel Levine, nursing home update

Today, Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine highlighted completion of universal baseline COVID-19 testing in all assisted living residences, personal care homes, and private intermediate care facilities. The secretaries discussed work of the Regional Response Health Collaborative (RRHC) programs, which helped facilities complete testing to meet this requirement and are providing close support to long-term care facilities as they continue to work to prevent and mitigate risk of COVID-19 in their facilities.

On June 26, Dr. Levine signed an expanded testing order, directing personal care homes, assisted living residences, and private intermediate care facilities to test all residents and staff at least once by August 31. This order was based on a similar directive to nursing facilities licensed by the Department of Health that completed initial universal testing as of July 24. To listen, click below:

To download, click HERE