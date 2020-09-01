Three new COVID-19 deaths in The Valley, 23 new cases locally

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reports today, there were three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in The Valley. New numbers show two Union County residents have died from the disease, and one Northumberland County resident has died. None of the deaths are associated with outbreaks at Long Term Care Facilities, but no further details are out on the deaths.

The latest report from the state indicates there have been 23 new COVID-19 positive tests among Valley residents. 11 of those were in Northumberland County, where a reported 692 residents have tested positive since the pandemic began. Today’s death brings the total number of deaths in the county to 35.

Union County has nine new positive tests, for a total of 386 since the pandemic began. There has been a total of six deaths in Union County. Montour County has one new case today, for a total of 133, and five deaths.

At hospitals, and federal prisons, no change in local numbers; Geisinger Danville has 10 COVID-19 patients, Geisinger Shamokin has five and Evangelical Community Hospital has six. The federal prisons at Allenwood and Lewisburg have curtailed their outbreaks, they’ve had 102 inmates and staff with the disease.

At Long Term Care Facilities, there are 184 resident cases in five Northumberland County facilities, along with 61 staff cases and 32 deaths – most of all those numbers are at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

The Department of Health reports 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795. They say there are 7,691 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported Tuesday. 81% of state residents who have had COVID-19, have recovered, according to the state.