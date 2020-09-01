Miss America visits Shamokin on ‘Overdose Awareness Day’

Miss America in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN- The reigning Miss America was in our region this week, promoting her social impact initiative, “Mind Your Meds.” Camille Schrier visited Shamokin, talking about prescription medication safety and abuse, primarily opiods. Schrier was in the Valley as part of Overdose Awareness Day on Monday.

“This is a disease, a chemical addition, that should be treated as one. There is so much hope and this the most important thing I could say,” Schrier said.

Schrier is a Doctor of Pharmacy student and took a naloxone training class. That, as well as discussions with her mother, who is a nurse, caused her to pick this cause to bring focus to during her reign as Miss America. Schrier says opiod addiction is a disease that no knows boundaries and that reaching out for help is important as is being educated in how to use narcan if you know someone who is addicted.