Second Union County crash has two drivers in critical condition

WINFIELD –There was a crash on Route 15 in Winfield Sunday afternoon that left two drivers in critical condition. The accident happened around 5pm on Route 15 near Albert Boulevard. Troopers say 72-year-old Wilmer Hoover of Elizabethtown ran into the back of a disabled car on the highway.

Hoover said he was distracted by the sun and didn’t see the stopped car on the road, he’s been cited for driving too closely. Hoover, along with the other driver, 37-year-old Nathen Paige of Winfield was taken to Geisinger. Both drivers are in critical condition, according to a Geisinger spokeswoman.

There was a crash earlier Sunday that involved a double fatality and several serious injuries.