OPINION: Valley Republican leader says it’s okay to vote for Joe Biden

Crossing party lines in the presidential election

MILTON–A busy community and local Republican leaders is telling his fellow party voters that it is okay to cross party lines in the upcoming presidential election. Attorney John Meckley of Milton is telling his fellow Republicans that they should feel free to vote for the Democratic nominee for president because their party nominee does not have moral leadership.

“Leadership at the top that has a moral compass and part of that moral compass is giving us a vision for this country that is positive, is forward looking, that unites us, calls us together, and doesn’t divide us apart, treats each other with respect and above all tells the truth and this president has proved over and over that he can’t do that,” Meckley said.

Meckley also said the president has also shown a lack of leadership during the pandemic. He added that he did a lot of soul searching before sharing a recent letter ‘to the editor and that he knows he is speaking out in a way that members of his party may not understand or appreciate. He says he was proud to serve as the local Republican Party Chair and as a Congressional nominee.

In all those endeavors, he stood for principles that are obvious President Trump does not stand for. Meckley talked about all this on a recent WKOK On the Mark program. You can hear the entire interview on our podcast page at wkok.com. You can hear opinions on all sides of theses issues…at WKOK.com.