‘Spotlight Orange’ encourages mitigation to “get back to normal”

LEWISBURG – A variety of community leaders held a news conference recently in Lewisburg to highlight the partnership called “Spotlight Orange,” an effort to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. Local organizations have joined together to participate in the effort, saying we must come together in order to emerge stronger.

Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO Kendra Aucker spoke at the news conference about how they have adapted to the pandemic, “We have been and continue to be prepared to take care of community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our pandemic plan includes the use of designated areas of the hospital to care for COVID-19 patients and keep them segregated from other patients.”

Aucker said, “We have successfully increased our compliment of negative pressure rooms. Those are really our isolation rooms. That is really an important infection control tool.”

Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, talked about the importance of following guidelines, “Masks won’t just get us back to business, masks will get us back to life. Every single one of us wants to watch our children play sports. We need for our kids to go to school. Mental health is so important and our social and emotional wellness is so important. We are all struggling right now.”

Troutman said, “I implore you to please remember that when you go to the grocery store and you see somebody checking for masks at the door, they need to be able to work and our community needs to be able to stay safe.”

Steve Stumbris, the director of the Bucknell Small Business Development Center said they are trying to help all local businesses weather this storm. Stumbris said, “We’ve been there to help businesses access resources, information about capital access programs, such as the small business administration’s economic injury disaster loan program, the SBA’s paycheck protection program, at a state level, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 relief program offering business grants for businesses throughout The Commonwealth, and even more recently, small business grants from Union County.”

Soon, orange ribbon window clings will be distributed to local businesses and community organizations participating in the “Spotlight Orange” initiative.