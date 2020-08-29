Three COVID-19 deaths in The Valley, 843 new positive tests statewide

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is reporting three more people have died from coronavirus in The Valley. They say there were two additional deaths among Northumberland County residents, and one additional death involving a person from Montour County.

The new numbers mean 34 residents of Northumberland County died from the disease, 30 of whom were residents of Long Term Care Facilities in the county. Montour County now has five residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In terms of county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, Northumberland County has nine new cases, for a total of 668. Union County now has five fewer cases listed, at 367, and four deaths. Snyder County has had 160 cases and two deaths. Montour County has had 129 cases, that is unchanged since Friday.

At the federal prisons in Union County, no new cases are reported. So far at Allenwood and Lewisburg federal prisons, 102 inmates and staff have, or have had the disease.

No new cases or deaths are reported among staff or residents of The Valley’s Long Term Care Facilities.

At hospitals in The Valley, Geisinger Danville has an increase of two patients, 11 total, and none are on a ventilator. Earlier this week, there were nine patients and one was receiving the invasive breathing support. At Geisinger Shamokin, five COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, and at Evangelical Community Hospital, there was an decrease in the number of patients, but one is now on a ventilator. There are six coronavirus patients at Lewisburg now.

The state is reporting 843 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 132,834. They say a higher percentage, 82%, have recovered. They say there are 7,671 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.