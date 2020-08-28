Campus Theatre suspends outdoor series, Movies By Moonlight

LEWISBURG- A popular local outdoor movie program is being stopped—for now. Lewisburg’s Campus Theatre announced Thursday that they are cancelling their Movies by Moonlight series on Mondays in Hufnagle Park. In a news release, the theatre thanked the many people who have attended this program so far and made it a resounding success.

However, because they have been popular and in trying to contain community spread of COVID-19, the theatre board decided to hold off on the series for now. They say they will reevaluate and monitor the coronavirus conditions and resume showing films at Movies by Moonlight as soon as safely possible.