Local Group excited about the Skye Loft Youth Center in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – Two graduates from Shamokin Area High School are working to reinvest in their community and are part of a group called Future Leaders and Achievers of Greater Shamokin, known as FLAGS. 18-year-old Danielle Hinkle and 19-year-old Marshall Buggy were on a recent WKOK Sunrise program talking about their group.

Buggy said, “One of the projects that we all began to work on was the idea of a welcome packet for the city. A big problem that we have seen was our city was getting so many new residents every single year from out of town, but we didn’t really have a good way to integrate all these people into the community.”

Buggy said they are excited to present people with a binder full of information about Shamokin, “That would tell them all about local businesses in the area, services that we offer, some demographics associated with the town, if there are any yearly events or traditions or get-togethers they should know about that they could get involved in.”

Hinkle is also excited about the Skye Loft Youth Center as a place for local youth to spend time at. Hinkle said, “We just want kids to get out and come there, so they can have a place to go. Kids now that are my age, all they do is walk around Walmart and go to Dunkin Donuts. In the upstairs of the center, we have this grand room and we just painted something that looks like a mosaic, like stained glass. It looks really cool.”

The Youth Center is located in the upper floor of the former Trinity Episcopal Church on East Liberty Street, which was purchased by a former Shamokin business owner and president of Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization, Kathy Vetovich. You can hear more about the efforts of FLAGS from WKOK Sunrise on our website at WKOK.com.