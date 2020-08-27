Slowdown of the community spread of COVID-19 in The Valley

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is reporting that the community spread of coronavirus in Union and Northumberland County is slowing. The latest numbers show about a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in our area—all of which were in Northumberland County.

In Northumberland County, there have now been 652 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began; including 11 new cases reported Thursday. 31 deaths have been recorded, nearly all of which were at Long Term Care Facilities, and most of those were at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. The state says a total of five facilities in Northumberland County had 181 residents and 60 staff members with the disease, and 30 deaths at those facilities. 25 deaths were at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

No new positive test results reported Thursday for Snyder, Union and Montour County. Snyder County has had 148 cases and two deaths. Union County has had 359 cases; 86 of which were inmates at the Lewisburg and Allenwood prisons. Montour County has had 126 people test positive for COVID-19, and two deaths.

No change at local hospitals, Geisinger Danville has nine coronavirus patients, one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin has five patients and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has nine patients with the disease—none of whom are on a ventilator.

Statewide, the Department of Health says there have been 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156. There have been 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths.