PennDOT: Delays next week in Lewisburg during road work

LEWISBURG – The state Department of Transportation says they’ll be delays in Lewisburg next week when road crews make some repairs on Market Street. The department says, Monday through Friday, the repairs will take place between Water Street and Eighth Street.

Daytime work, 9am to 2pm, will involve flagging, alternating lane closures and delays for motorists. PennDOT says they’ll have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, including social distancing, use of face coverings and other protocols. More information at www.penndot.gov.